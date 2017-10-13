FAA orders emergency inspection of engines on Airbus A380s

The Federal Aviation Administration has ordered an emergency inspection of about 120 A380 superjumbo jets made by Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY), just two weeks after an engine violently broke apart on an Air France flight.

The inspections, to take place worldwide, cover engines made for the Airbus SE A380s by the joint venture of General Electric (NYSE:GE) and Pratt & Whitney (NYSE:UTX), which supplies engines for about 60% of the global A380 fleet.

An engine coming apart in flight is highly unusual. While the engine that failed will be given a detailed analysis by GE, the FAA wants operators to inspect front fan hubs on most of the global fleet for possible defects or damage.