HP serves up bullish 2018 earnings guidance

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) offered upbeat 2018 earnings guidance following yesterday’s close, sending shares +2.4% after-hours.

HP expects EPS of $1.74-$1.84 in FY 2018 ending in October, compared with the $1.76 analyst consensus estimate, and it foresees 2018 free cash flow of at least $3B with plans to return 50%-75% of the amount to shareholders through dividends and stock buybacks; the board also approved a 5% increase in the quarterly dividend.

HP has been gaining market share in worldwide PC shipments, as it battles with Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY, OTCPK:LNVGF) for the title of largest maker of personal computers, while focusing on higher-profit segments such as gaming and convertible laptops.