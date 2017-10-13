Bloomberg: U.S. proposes "sunset clause" that could end NAFTA in five years

U.S. negotiators have presented a proposal for a “sunset clause” that would see the North American Free Trade Agreement expire after five years unless the parties can agree to extend it, Bloomberg reports.

Canada and Mexico rejected the idea of a sunset clause after Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross floated it last month, saying it would create so much uncertainty for businesses that it could hurt long-term investment.

The U.S. has “miscalculated badly” in proposing the provision and “doesn’t understand how much damage the uncertainty would do to private sector investment,” according to Nate Olson, director of the Trade21 program at the Stimson Center in Washington, D.C.

