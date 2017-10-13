Bayer to sell seed, herbicide assets to BASF for $7B, subject to Monsanto deal

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) agrees to sell significant parts of its crop science business to rival BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) for €5.9B ($6.98B), which it says will partially finance its planned acquisition of Monsanto (NYSE:MON).

Bayer says the assets to be sold include its global glufosinate-ammonium business and related LibertyLink technology for herbicide tolerance, nearly all its field-crop seeds businesses, as well as respective R&D capabilities.

The businesses included in the agreement generated ~€1.3B in net sales for 2016.

The deal is contingent upon the completion of Bayer's acquisition of Monsanto, but the takeover still faces scrutiny from European regulators.