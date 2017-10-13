Amazon Studios chief Price suspended after sexual harassment allegation

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has suspended the head of its entertainment studio, Roy Price, following allegations that he harassed a female producer and that the company ignored an actress’s claim of a sexual assault by producer Harvey Weinstein.

”Roy Price is on leave of absence effective immediately," AMZN says. "We are reviewing our options for the projects we have with The Weinstein Co.”

The suspension comes after The Hollywood Reporter cited a female producer of an AMZN show saying Price had made lewd advances to her in 2015, and actress Rose McGowan launched a Twitter storm that said she had been assaulted by Weinstein and ripped AMZN for doing business with Weinstein's production company.

The disgraced Weinstein was ousted from his company over the weekend amid numerous allegations of sexual harassment.

Price has been integral to AMZN's movie business, helping steer it through an attempt to crowd-source television scripts and winning Hollywood awards for shows such as Transparent.