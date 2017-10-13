Trump likely will not certify Iran compliance but not abandon nuclear deal

Pres. Trump is expected to announce today that he will not certify that Iran is complying with the 2015 nuclear accord, starting an uncertain process in which Congress has a 60-day period to consider whether to reinstate sanctions that had been lifted under the agreement.

The U.S. is not expected to completely abandon the deal, and the European governments that backed the Obama administration - the U.K., France and Germany - likely will acknowledge U.S. concerns about Iran’s regional behavior and missile tests, but say that those issues, which were not part of the previous talks, should be dealt with separately.

Fresh doubt about the agreement’s fate threatens to raise uncertainty for businesses such as Boeing (NYSE:BA), General Electric (NYSE:GE), Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) and Total (NYSE:TOT) that have worked out their own deals with Iran and for others that already were hesitating.