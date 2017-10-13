Deutsche Bank, Citi, HSBC agree to $132M settlement in Libor scandal

Citigroup (NYSE:C), Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) and HSBC agree to pay a combined ~$132M to resolve accusations they rigged the Libor lending benchmark, WSJ reports, citing court documents.

Deutsche Bank would pay $80M, Citi $33.4M and HSBC $18.5M into a settlement fund to compensate those who lost money because of the alleged manipulation.

The three banks also agree to cooperate with plaintiffs, including futures traders and others that lost money because of the alleged manipulation, in a 2011 class action complaint filed against leading financial institutions.

The proposed settlements, pending court approval, include no admission of wrongdoing.