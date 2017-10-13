Chevron ditches drilling plans for Great Australian Bight

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) will abandon its plans to drill in the Great Australian Bight offshore Australia's southern coast, saying low oil prices have forced it to concentrate on other projects.

The move follows a decision by BP a year ago to walk away from the promising deepwater prospect that the Wood Mackenzie consulting firm has estimated could hold 1.9B boe.

The decision comes shortly after CVX picked up additional exploration acreage off Western Australia, where it said it plans to focus its efforts after already invested billions of dollars in two huge liquefied natural gas projects there.

Statoil (NYSE:STO) is still in the area after acquiring some of BP’s stakes in June, giving it full control of two permits; it has committed to drill one exploration well by October 2019.