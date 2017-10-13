The beat goes on for global stocks as records continue to fall

World stocks could be on track for more new record highs, as the MSCI World benchmark of large and mid-cap stocks is poised for a new all-time high amid gains in most Asian and European bourses.

Japan’s Nikkei is ahead by 1% to pass the 21,000 level, the highest since 1996, and China released figures showing imports last month jumped by a larger than expected 19% in dollar terms from a year ago.

European shares have climbed to four-month highs, aided by some well received earnings reports.

Equity markets also are supported by gains in commodity prices, as Brent crude oil futures rise by nearly 2% to about $57.25 per barrel.

In the U.S., investors await more quarterly results from big banks, with Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) following reports yesterday from JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup.