Reuters: Some Boeing jets have falsely certified Kobe Steel products

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has used some products that were falsely certified by Kobe Steel (OTCPK:KBSTF, OTCPK:KBSTY), although it does not consider the issue a safety problem, Reuters reports.

Boeing is carrying out a survey of aircraft to determine the extent and type of Kobe Steel components in its planes and will share the results with airline customers, according to the report.

Even if the falsely certified parts do not affect safety, Boeing could choose to replace suspect parts rather than face any backlash over concerns about safety.

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) says it does not buy products directly from Kobe Steel but is investigating whether any of its suppliers have been affected.

