Nomura projects strong month in Macau

Nomura expects Macau casino gross gaming revenue to increase by 14% to 15% in October.

"Despite the slower-than-expected start to Golden Week this year, trends appear to have normalised," says the firm after talking to operators.

The revenue growth projection is higher than the government's estimate of a 10% Y/Y bump for Golden Week traffic.

Macau gaming revenue was up 16% in September.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Related ETF: BJK.