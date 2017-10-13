20% of Gulf of Mexico oil production, 12% of gas output still shut in

Gulf of Mexico oil and gas operators are continuing to restart production after as much as a week of shut-ins from Hurricane Nate.

As of yesterday, ~20% of all U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil production and 12% of natural gas production remained shut in, according to the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) says it has resumed normal operations in all its Gulf of Mexico fields that had been shut in prior to Nate's approach.

