More on Del Frisco's Restaurant's Q3

Del Frisco's Restaurant (NASDAQ:DFRG) reports total comparable restaurant sales fell 4% in Q3, comprised of a 1.8% decrease in average check and 2.2% decrease in customer counts.

Comp declined 7.7% at Sullivans Steakhouse, 1.1% at Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House and 5.4% at Del Friscos Grille.

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House revenue grew 8% to $34.74M.

Sullivan's Steakhouse revenues down 16% to $12.73M.

Del Frisco's Grille revenues increased 7.4% to $25.88M.

Restaurant-level EBITDA as a percentage of sales slipped 250 bps to 14.6%.

G&A expense rate -140 bps to 9%.

FY2017 Guidance: Comparable restaurant sales: -2% to -1%; Cost of sales: 28% to 28.4% of revenues; Restaurant-level EBITDA margin: 20.5% to 21%; G&A: ~$27.1M to $28.5M; Tax rate: ~26% to 28%; Capex: $28M to $30M; Adjusted EPS: $0.76 to $0.80.