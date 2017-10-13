Higher interest rates boost BofA results

Q3 net income of $5.6B up 13% Y/Y; EPS of $.048 up 17%. Revenue of $21.8B up 1%, with net interest income up 9% and noninterest income down 7%. Noninterest expense down 3% to $13.1B, efficiency ratio improves to 60% from 62%. Provisions down 2% to $834M.

Tangible book value per share up 1% to $17.23 even as Berkshire Hathaway converted its preferred stake to common. CET1 ratio of 11.9% up 40 basis points during quarter, up 100 bps from a year ago.

Consumer Banking net income of $2.087B up 15% Y/Y, as higher interest rates drove net interest income higher. Deposits up 9%, average loans up 8%. Digital sales grew to 22% of all consumer banking sales. Mobile channel usage up 19%.

Global Wealth and Investment Management net income of $769M up 10% Y/Y.

Global Banking net income of $1.758B up 13% Y/Y.

Global Markets net income of $769M down 30% Y/Y, with revenue down 11% to $3.9B. Sales and trading revenue fell 15% to $3.2B, topping diminished expectations; FICC revenue down 22%.

