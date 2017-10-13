CytoDyn approaching the finish line with HIV candidate PRO 140

CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) reports that the FDA has accepted the 40 patients currently enrolled in its Phase 2b/3 study of HIV candidate PRO 140 as evaluable and has agreed that the Data Monitoring Committee can conduct an interim efficacy analysis of the primary endpoint. An additional 10 patients will be needed to complete the study, expected to be achieved in the near future considering the agency has agreed to more flexible enrollment criteria.

The FDA has also agreed the 300 patients across all of its HIV studies will be needed for the safety analysis provided that they were on treatment for 24 weeks.

Management will host a conference call on Thursday, October 19 to update investors.