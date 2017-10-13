Uber appeals revoked London license

Uber (Private:UBER) files an appeal on Transport for London’s decision to revoke the ride-hailing service’s license.

The license was pulled due to safety concerns and Uber’s attempts to skirt regulations.

Today was the deadline for Uber to file its intent to appeal and a government spokesperson tells Reuters the hearing will likely happen on December 11.

Uber’s 40K London drivers can continue to work while the appeal process is ongoing.

