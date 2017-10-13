Bristol-Myers' Opdivo now available to UK head and neck cancer patients

The UK's National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE), the advisor to the National Health Service (NHS) for cost and quality, announces that Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) will now be available for metastatic head and neck cancer patients who have not responded to chemo with six months. The product will be available through the Cancer Drugs Fund (CDF), a funding source to provide NHS patients access to new cancer therapies in a cost-controlled way.

While Opdivo is within the CDF, more data will be collected on its efficacy on a real world basis in addition to a clinical trial.