Star Fidelity fund manager fired over sexual harassment - WSJ

Manager of the $16.4B Fidelity OTC Portfolio (MUTF:FOCPX), Gavin Baker was let go last month for sexually harassing a junior female employee, according to the WSJ.

Baker denies the charges, and says he left amicably ahead of a planned engagement to his longtime girlfriend, an analyst at Fidelity (the girlfriend is currently on leave).

Baker's fund returned an average 21.3% over the past five years, beating the S&P 500 by nearly 700 basis points per year, and topping 99% of peers. This year, the fund is up 33.4%.

Fidelity veterans Sonu Kalra and Christopher Lin now co-manage the fund.