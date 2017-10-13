Reuters: BP, Azerbaijan set to sign Caspian Sea exploration deal

Azeri state energy company SOCAR plans to sign a production sharing agreement with BP to jointly explore prospects in a new block in the North Absheron basin of the Caspian Sea before year-end 2017, Reuters reports.

BP and SOCAR signed an MoU on joint exploration of Block D-230 in May 2016 in a move that reflected efforts to make new discoveries in oil-rich Azerbaijan.

BP is a main investor and operator of two major projects in Azerbaijan - the ACG oilfields, which account for most of the country’s output, and the Shah Deniz offshore gas field, which is estimated to contain 1.2T-1.5T cm of gas.