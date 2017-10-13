Sonus Networks updates preliminary Q3 results

Sonus Networks (NASDAQ:SONS) updates its preliminary Q3 financial results.

Total revenue is now expected at $74.5M, up from $70M to $72M previously guided, compared to $70.8M consensus.

Non-GAAP gross margin is expected at 75% and EPS between $0.25 and $0.26, up from the previous $0.17 to $0.20. Consensus has EPS at $0.18.

Cash and investments were $131.6M at quarter’s end.

The full-year outlook for 2017 has revenue growth flat on the year, which would put revenue around $252.6M (consensus: $249.52M), and EPS at $0.26 (consensus: $0.25).

