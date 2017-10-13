miRagen Therapeutics presents new clinical data from MRG-106 on mycosis fungoides; shares ahead 11% premarket

miRagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) announces new interim results from its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the safety, efficacy and pharmacokinetics of MRG-106 in patients with the mycosis fungoides form of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL). The data are being presented at the European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer Cutaneous Lymphoma Task Force Meeting in London.

The study consists of two parts. In the first, patients were treated with 75 mg injections of MRG-106 directly into a specific lesion. The second employed a multiple dose-escalation design with subcutaneous or intravenous administrations of MRG-106. Interim data from the second part of the Phase 1 trial are summarized below:

96% (n=22/23) of patients treated systemically experienced improvement in total skin disease at all dose levels evaluated as measured by a scale called mSWAT. The magnitude of mSWAT improvements appeared to correlate with the time on treatment.

MRG-106 has been generally well-tolerated for all 27 patients evaluated to date at dose levels ranging from 75 mg to 900 mg. Injection site reactions were observed in some patients (subcutaneous). One patient experienced a Grade 3 (serious) adverse event (worsening of itchy skin) that was potentially related to MRG-106.

MRG-106 is an inhibitor of microRNA-155. In CTCL, as well as certain other blood cancers, microRNA-155 is present at abnormally high levels, and may play a role in the proliferation of blood and lymph cells.

The company plans to evaluate it in other blood cancers.