Iron ore rallies as China's clean air push hurts local supply

Iron ore prices rally as imports by China surged above 100M metric tons to a new record high, as the country’s drive to clean up the environment sparked demand for higher-grade material from overseas while curbing local supply.

Iron ore purchases jumped 10.5% in September to 102.8M tons from 93M tons a year ago, surpassing the previous record of 96.3M tons in December 2015, according to the latest customs; YTD through the end of September, imports rose 7% to 817M tons, putting full-year purchases on track to easily exceed 1B tons.

The benchmark spot price for 62% content ore in Qingdao jumped 4.1% today, the most since August, to $62.53/dry ton.

In premarket trading: BHP +2% , RIO +2.3% , VALE +3.4% .

Other relevant tickers include OTCQX:FSUMF, OTCPK:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY, OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY