Ionis earns $10M milestone on launch of Phase 1/2a study of Alzheimer's candidate IONIS-MAPTrx

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) initiates a Phase 1/2a clinical trial assessing IONIS-MAPTrx in patients with mild Alzheimer's disease (AD). The action triggers a $10M milestone payment from collaboration partner Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB).

The three-month study will evaluate once-monthly intrathecal (in the spine) injections of IONIS-MAPTrx in 44 subjects with mild AD. The primary endpoint is safety and tolerability up to 253 days. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is January 2020.

IONIS-MAPTrx is an antisense drug designed to reduce the production of tau protein (microtubule-associated protein tau or MAPT) in the brain. Tau misfolding leads to the accumulation of neurofibrillary tangles inside brain cells, a characteristic feature of neurodegenerative diseases like AD.