Net interest margin dips at Wells Fargo; shares down 1.4%

Q3 EPS of $0.84 includes $0.20 litigation charge for previously-disclosed mortgage investigations. Adjusted number of $1.04 is down $0.03 from a year ago, but tops estimates by a penny. Efficiency ratio deteriorates to 65.5% from 61.1% in Q2.

Net interest income of $12.5B was about flat from Q2. Net interest margin of 2.87% slipped three basis points during quarter; up five basis points from a year ago.

Noninterest income of $9.5B down $200M from Q2. Mortgage banking income of $1B down $100M.

Noninterest expense of $14.4B up $900M from Q2, and included that litigation charge ($1B).

Total loans of $951.9B down about $5B from Q2; deposits of $1.3T up $5.2B.

Consumer charge-offs of $717M or 0.30% of loans vs. $655M or 0.27% in Q2. Company has marked portfolio for initial estimate of losses from hurricanes. Allowance for credit losses of $12.1B is inline with Q2.

Conference call at 10 ET

Previously: Wells Fargo beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (Oct. 13)