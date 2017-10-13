Toshiba talking to Western Digital about chip line investment

Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) is talking to Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) about a joint investment in a new chip production line, according to Reuters.

The companies have argued about whether Western Digital has the right to participate in the Fab 6 production line in central Japan.

Earlier this week, Toshiba announced plans to invest an additional $980M into Fab 6. The company had already committed an initial investment of $1.7B.

Previously: Toshiba releases chip unit sale details, plans to continue with Fab 6 (Sept. 21)

Previously: Western Digital hits back at Toshiba's chip unit Plan B (Oct. 10)