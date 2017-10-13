Tauriga Sciences fully retires original $96,000 USD 12.00% convertible debenture issued to Group 10 Holdings

Tauriga Sciences (OTCPK:TAUG) announces that it has fully retired and repaid the original face value of $96,000 USD 12.00% convertible debenture issued to Group 10 Holdings, LLC on July 14, 2015.

This Note was retired exclusively through conversions by Group 10 from April 6 through October 10 for an aggregate of 396,249,200 shares of Tauriga's common stock. Tauriga repaid this Note for total consideration of $129,781.07 USD as a result of the application of default penalties and interest.

While the original convertible debenture has now been fully retired, the liquidated damage total of $348,000 USD assessed by Group 10 to Tauriga, remains as a liability on the Company's financial statement.