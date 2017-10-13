Treasury yields head lower after soft CPI

Growth remains fine as evidenced by the better-than-expected retail sales report, but - in what used to be good news - inflation continued to soften.

The headline CPI rose 0.5% in September thanks to surging fuel costs, but the core rate rose just 0.1% vs. 0.2% expected. On a year-over-year basis, core CPI was up 1.7% vs. 1.8% expected.

The 10-year Treasury yield has quickly slumped three basis points to 2.28%. TLT +0.5% , TBT -1% premarket

ETFs: TLT, TBT, TMV, TBF, EDV, TMF, TTT, ZROZ, VGLT, TLH, UBT, TLO, DLBS, VUSTX, TYBS, DLBL