Nuggets from the retail sales report

Retail sales were stoked in September by strong demand in the automobile industry as hurricane replacement activity accelerated.

The building materials category (LL, HD, LOW) also saw a hurricane-related bounce, with sales up 2.1% M/M and 10.7% Y/Y.

Negative sales growth was seen in the electronics (BBY, GME) and sports goods categories (DKS, HIBB, SPWH]]), while the health/personal care category (ULTA, SBH, WBA, ELF) also disapponted.

Nonstore retailer sales [Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) and gang] were up 0.5% M/M and 9.2% Y/Y.

Overall, retail sales were up 4.4% on a year-over-year comparison during September, with 8 categories out of 13 showing positive growth.

