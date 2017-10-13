Needham ups Nvidia price target on data center potential

Needham raises its Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) price target by $50 to $250.

The increase follows conversations with CEO Jensen Huang at the GTC conference that made the firm optimistic about Nvidia’s data center potential.

Needham estimates that the data center TAM could total between $21B and $35B in the next five years, though it could take several years for Nvidia to capture the market.

The firm thinks some of this growth potential is already priced in but argues that Nvidia deserves a higher multiple.