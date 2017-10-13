Air fares dip amid higher capacity in key U.S. markets

Air fares trickled down 0.1% in September to mark the second straight month of lower average prices, according to data compiled by the Bureau of Transportation Services.

Fares were down 0.1% M/M and 3.1% Y/Y in September on an unadjusted basis.

U.S. capacity is roughly 3% higher than a year ago, creating some price pressure in select markets.

Hopper.com notes the industry is hitting its "off-peak low season" and forecasts a 1.1% drop in domestic roundtrip flights to an average fare of $208 in October.

BTS data

Related ETF: JETS.

Related stocks: ALGT, JBLU, SAVE, VA, LUV, DAL, AAL, UAL, HA, SKYW, ALK.