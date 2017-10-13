Fox Sports eyes World Series ratings dream

Fox Sports (FOX, FOXA) is a step closer to a ratings dream World Series matchup of the New York Yankees against either the Chicago Cubs or Los Angeles Dodgers.

Last year, Fox took in a record $410M when the Cubs-Cleveland Indians World Series generated national interest, but some see that mark being broken with three of the four top U.S. TV markets still in the mix. The fourth team still alive, the Houston Astros, play in the eighth largest TV market and add an intriguing storyline due to the lack of a World Series title in their 55-year franchise history.

TBS (NYSE:TWX) is broadcasting some of the NLCS games, and should also benefit from the expected ratings boost.