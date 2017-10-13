Netflix up after price target increase to new Street high

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares are up 1.6% premarket after price target increases at JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs.

JPMorgan raises Netflix from $210 to $225.

Goldman Sachs raises its price target by $35 to $235, which marks a new Street high.

Analyst Heath Terry thinks the market has underestimated Netflix subscriber numbers for the current quarter “and beyond.”

Terry expects Netflix to add 13.9M net subscribers in 2H of 2017 compared to the 10.8M consensus.

Netflix reports Q3 results on October 16.

