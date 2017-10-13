Alcoa secures early termination of power contract tied to Rockdale smelter

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) +2.4% premarket after saying it reached agreement for the early termination of a power contract with Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) subsidiary Luminant tied to its Rockdale smelter in Texas.

While Alcoa has been selling surplus electricity since the smelter was curtailed at year-end 2008, the company says its cost of power under the contract exceeded the related revenue; the contract originally was intended to expire no later than 2038.

Alcoa says it expects annual net income to be increased by $60M-$70M as a result of the early termination, and says it will book a one-time ~$250M charge in Q4 because of the deal.

Alcoa also has initiated a strategic review of the remaining buildings and equipment associated with the smelter, and expects to make a decision on the assets by year-end 2017.