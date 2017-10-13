Tandem Diabetes Care prices equity offering; shares down 31% premarket

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) is down 31% premarket on increased volume in response to the pricing of public equity offering.

The company is offering 4.63M shares of common stock, Series A warrants to purchase up to 4.63M shares of common and Series B warrants to purchase up to 4.63M shares of common at a combined price of $3.50.

The five-year Series A warrants are immediately exercisable at $3.50. The six-month Series B warrants are also immediately exercisable at $3.50.

Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. Closing date is October 17.