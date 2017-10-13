Premarket Losers as of 9:05 am

ATRS -42% on providing XYOSTED regulatory update.

TNDM -32% on announcing proposed public offering of common stock.

AAOI -20% on announcing Q3 preliminary results.

RNN -17% on announcing $8M registered direct offering.

CYH -10% on Trump's plan to end health insurance subsidies bearish for hospitals.

ECYT -9% on registering $150M mixed shelf offering

INFI -8% on announcing IPI-549 late-breaking presentation at SITC Annual Meeting.

THC -8% on Trump's plan to end health insurance subsidies bearish for hospitals.

CNC -7% on Trump's plan to end health insurance subsidies bearish for hospitals.

HMNY -7% after catching the anticipated negative price action.

DDD -6% .