Premarket Losers as of 9:05 am

ATRS -42% on providing XYOSTED regulatory update.
TNDM -32% on announcing proposed public offering of common stock.
AAOI -20% on announcing Q3 preliminary results.
RNN -17% on announcing $8M registered direct offering.
CYH -10% on Trump's plan to end health insurance subsidies bearish for hospitals.
ECYT -9% on registering $150M mixed shelf offering
INFI -8% on announcing IPI-549 late-breaking presentation at SITC Annual Meeting.
THC -8% on Trump's plan to end health insurance subsidies bearish for hospitals.
CNC -7% on Trump's plan to end health insurance subsidies bearish for hospitals.
HMNY -7% after catching the anticipated negative price action.
DDD -6%.
HCA -5% on Trump's plan to end health insurance subsidies bearish for hospitals.
