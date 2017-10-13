Facebook rolls out food ordering through its website

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is rolling out the ability to order food straight through its website.

The feature will incorporate several food ordering services including Delivery.com, EatStreet, and ChowNow.

Customers can order take-out or delivery from restaurants including Jack in the Box, Panera, and Five Guys.

Facebook began testing the feature last year but is now ready for a wide U.S. release on iOS, Android, and desktop.

Facebook shares are up 0.46% premarket.