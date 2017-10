Stephens is the latest to call for the outperformance at Visa (V +0.5% ) and Mastercard (MA +0.8% ) to continue. Both payments stocks are tagged with Overweight ratings in new coverage as analyst Brett Huff forecasts earnings beats.

The firm gives a slight edge to Visa due to the upside with the European business. Visa catches a price target of $125 to rep 16% potential, while Mastercard's PT of $166 reps 13% upside.

Previously: Wells Fargo positive on Visa and Mastercard (Oct. 11)