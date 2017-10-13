PayPal and Square take note of fast Zelle uptake

To review, Zelle is a P2P payment network backed by the big banks, and a competitor to PayPal's (PYPL +0.4% ) Venmo and Square's (NYSE:SQ) Square Cash. Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) incorporated Zelle into its mobile app this year.

Speaking on the earnings call, CEO Brian Moynihan says BofA processed $4B of payments on Zelle during Q3, including $500M in a single week. In total, BofA did $4B of person-to-person payments (adding in some other channels) in Q3, up from $2.4B a year ago (see presentation slides, pg. 14).