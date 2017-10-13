Stocks tick higher in early trade; S&P, Nasdaq score new records

Stocks open with slight gains, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq setting new intraday all-time highs; Dow and Nasdaq +0.2% , S&P +0.1% .

European bourses have turned mostly lower, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.3% , France's CAC -0.2% and Germany's DAX -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei rallied +1.1% , extending its weekly gain to 2.2%, and China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.1% .

Bank of America ( -0.2% ) and Wells Fargo ( -3.3% ) are both lower in early trading after reporting quarterly earnings, with BofA reporting above-consensus earnings and Wells missing both top and bottom line estimates.

Most of the S&P's 11 sectors are trading higher but financials ( -0.7% ), health care ( -0.4% ) and telecoms ( -0.8% ) are notable decliners.

Cooler than expected U.S. inflation data for September could be a positive for stocks, as it strengthens the argument that the Fed should avoid hiking rates at its December meeting.

U.S. Treasury prices turned positive following the data release, sending the benchmark 10-year yield lower by 3 bps at 2.29%.