Bank bulls take breather as Q3 results roll in

Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and PNC Financial this morning joined Citigroup and JPMorgan in topping analyst estimates.

Lest we forget, markets anticipate, and the whole banking group has been on quite the run (up more than 10%) since Labor Day. Investors yesterday and today are selling the news. The major averages are modestly higher, but KRE and KBE are each down more than 1% , and XLF is lower by 0.55% .