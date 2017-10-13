CRISPR Therapeutics nabs grant to fund development of treatment for Friedreich's Ataxia

The Friedreich's Ataxia Research Alliance (FARA), a non-profit organization aimed at curing the inherited nervous system disorder, awards a grant to CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP -3.8% ) to support the development of CRISPR-Cas9 gene-editing approaches to FA.

The company will collaborate with the University of Alabama-Birmingham's Dr. Marek Napierala on the development of gene-editing reagents that will be evaluated in humanized animal models. CRISPR has the option to advance the compounds into clinical trials.

The dollar amount of the grant is not disclosed.