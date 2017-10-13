KGI says Apple ditching Touch ID; iOS use grew in August

KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo thinks Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) will move away from Touch ID entirely in favor of facial recognition.

Kuo says the iPhone X’s TrueDepth cameras and Face ID will help the company “capitalize on its clear lead in 3D sensing design and production for smartphones.”

Despite the production delays due to a 3D sensor component, Apple’s move into recognition stands apart from the 2D facial recognition offered by some Android models, which is easier to trick.

In other positive Apple news, Kantar data shows that iOS usage grew in August. The U.S. market share hit 35%, up 3.7 points on the year. Market share did drop 2 points in the UK due to Samsung competition.

Apple showed notable market share growth in China, up 4.3 points to 17.7% in a region where the company has struggled to gain a foothold.

