WSJ's Grant: GE dividend speculation presents an opportunity for Flannery

Investor expectations for General Electric (GE +0.6% ) are low and have been moving lower... and Heard On The Street's Charley Grant says GE should consider lowering them even more.

Any dividend cut, lately a subject of debate among analysts, could further damage the stock price but Grant thinks a selloff would be temporary and mean that investors would be less likely be taken aback by bad news.

Grant believes a backdrop of bad news gives new CEO John Flannery the freedom to reset expectations the company actually can meet and the flexibility to consider a more ambitious reshaping of GE’s business portfolio, something Wall Street probably would welcome.

"Shareholders were right to sell the rumor," but if Flannery can unveil a convincing strategic vision, "they will have a chance to buy the news," Grant concludes.