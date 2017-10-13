60 Minutes to run piece on opioid epidemic critical of suppliers this Sunday; drug distributors under pressure

Investigative news show 60 Minutes plans to air a piece in its upcoming episode this Sunday that criticizes big drug wholesalers' roles in the U.S. opioid epidemic.

The double-length segment, led by correspondent Bill Whitaker, includes an interview with DEA whistleblower Joe Rannazzisi who says drug distributors have turned a blind eye to opioids being diverted for illicit use.

The big three U.S. distributors are mentioned by name: AmerisourceBergen (ABC -3.2% ), McKesson (MCK -3% ) and Cardinal Health (CAH -3.1% ).