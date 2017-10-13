60 Minutes to run piece on opioid epidemic critical of suppliers this Sunday; drug distributors under pressure

Investigative news show 60 Minutes plans to air a piece in its upcoming episode this Sunday that criticizes big drug wholesalers' roles in the U.S. opioid epidemic.
The double-length segment, led by correspondent Bill Whitaker, includes an interview with DEA whistleblower Joe Rannazzisi who says drug distributors have turned a blind eye to opioids being diverted for illicit use.
The big three U.S. distributors are mentioned by name: AmerisourceBergen (ABC -3.2%), McKesson (MCK -3%) and Cardinal Health (CAH -3.1%).
Opioid-related tickers under pressure: (INSY -2.4%)(COLL -2.6%)(TTNP -2.4%)(ENDP -1.5%)(DEPO -1.4%)(MNK -1.9%)(AMPH -1%)(BDSI -4.3%)(DRRX -3.7%)(CARA -2.3%)(EGLT -5.3%)(ACUR -2.1%)(PTX -3.8%)(ACRX -1.2%)(IPCI -3.7%)(OTCQB:ELTP -2.3%)(CXW -0.4%)