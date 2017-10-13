Amazon plans new distribution center in England

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announces plans to open a new distribution center in northwest England next year.

The Bolton-based center will employ 1,200 new, full-time workers who will receive Amazon’s newly established levels of pay and benefits. Pay starts at £7.65 per hour.

England is Amazon’s fourth-largest market and the company already has 16 distribution centers in Britain that have created 3,500 jobs just in the northwest.

Amazon has invested $8.3B in Britain since 2010.

