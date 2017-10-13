Restaurant sales fall in September with hurricanes a factor

Restaurant same-store sales decreased 1.9% Y/Y in September, according to data from Black Box Intelligence.

Comparable traffic was 4.0% lower during the month. California outperformed the rest of the U.S., with a traffic drop of only 2.2%.

Blackbox notes the marks aren't as bad as they look at first glance due to the significant impact of the hurricanes at the beginning of the month.

Restaurant stocks: CAKE, CBRL, DNKN, DPZ, DRI, EAT, JACK, MCD, RRGB, RT, SONC, WEN, BWLD, QSR, CHUY, BLMN, PZZA, TXRH, DENN, BBRG, DFRG, BOBE, RUTH, IRG, DIN, HABT, NDLS, BOJA, PBPB, PLKI, FRSH, RAVE, LOCO, TACO, PZZA, KONA, BGR, BJRI, CHUY, FRS, CBRL, TAST, WING, BOJA, ZOES, FOGO, ARCO, SHAK, YUM, CMG, SHAK.