Sprint offers new deal on iPhone 8 models

Sprint (NYSE:S) announces new deals for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus for customers trading in a device and signing up for the Sprint Flex leas program.

The 64GB iPhone 8 costs $0 down and has a $9.72 per month Flex payment after a $19.45 per month bill credit.

The 256GB IPhone 8 costs $150 down with the same Flex terms.

Both iPhone 8 Plus models have a $13.89 per month Flex payment after the bill credit with the 64GB requiring no money down and the 256GB requiring the $150.

Sprint held a 12.8% share of the U.S. wireless subscription market in Q2, coming in fourth place.

Analysts predict that initial iPhone 8 sales were weaker than expected, which puts more pressure on carriers to offer attractive deals.

