PG&E -7% as concerns grow over potential link to California wildfires

PG&E (PCG -7.6% ) shares are suffering their worst week in nine years on speculation that downed power lines may have played a part in deadly wildfires racing across Napa Valley.

The California Public Utilities Commission sent a letter to the utility yesterday seeking to preserve "all evidence with respect to the Northern California wildfires in Napa, Sonoma and Solano Counties."

California’s utility regulator has a history of conducting lengthy proceedings, and investors are bailing out of the stock until more details are available, says Bloomberg's Kit Konolige.

“It’s a case of shoot first and get answers later,” says utility analyst Paul Patterson of Glenrock Associates. “It’s fear of the unknown potential costs that the company may face."

“The patience level of California is very short because of the issues PG&E’s had before,” says Guggenheim analyst Shahriar Pourreza,referring to the deadly 2010 San Bruno gas pipeline explosion and a power line conductor operated by PG&E that ignited a fire in 2015 that burned 70K-plus acres, destroyed hundreds of structures and killed two people.