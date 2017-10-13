Retail sector outperforms after positive economic data

Retail stocks are posting some solid gains after a healthy mix of economic news.
Consumer sentiment blazed hot, while retail sales posted the strongest month-over-month gain since March of 2015.
Department store and apparel chain stocks in particular are in recovery mode. Gainers include J.C. Penney (JCP +3.1%), Macy's (M +1%), Dillard's (DDS +3.5%), Sears Holdings (SHLD +5.2%), Buckle (BKE +3.3%), Urban Outfitters (URBN +3.3%), Tailored Brands (TLRD +3.6%), Gap (GPS +2.2%), L Brands (LB +2.1%), Tilly's (TLYS +2.2%) and Chico's FAS (CHS +2.6%).
