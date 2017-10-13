Retail sector outperforms after positive economic data

Retail stocks are posting some solid gains after a healthy mix of economic news.

Consumer sentiment blazed hot, while retail sales posted the strongest month-over-month gain since March of 2015.

Department store and apparel chain stocks in particular are in recovery mode. Gainers include J.C. Penney (JCP +3.1% ), Macy's (M +1% ), Dillard's (DDS +3.5% ), Sears Holdings (SHLD +5.2% ), Buckle (BKE +3.3% ), Urban Outfitters (URBN +3.3% ), Tailored Brands (TLRD +3.6% ), Gap (GPS +2.2% ), L Brands (LB +2.1% ), Tilly's (TLYS +2.2% ) and Chico's FAS (CHS +2.6% ).

Previously: Retail sales up 1.6% in September (Oct. 13)

Previously: Retail cheer: Consumers blaze with confidence into holidays (Oct. 13)