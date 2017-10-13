FDA assisting Baxter with restart of Puerto Rico minibag production

The FDA has been working with Baxter International (BAX +0.1% ) and other companies as they restart their manufacturing operations in Puerto Rico after the recent hurricanes. The agency is taking an active role in the efforts in order to minimize the risk of product shortages in the U.S.

Its work with Baxter has been primarily with its sodium chloride 0.9% injection bags, called mini bags, which have been in short supply since 2014. The agency says it has facilitated the import of the product from Baxter's facilities in Ireland and Australia after the loss of production days in PR and has "taken many steps" to help the company restore operations there.